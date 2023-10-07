4 "Bad" Quarterback situations the Atlanta Falcons are envious of
By Nick Halden
3. Sam Howell
For reference, this is what a young talented quarterback is supposed to look like. If you're not Patrick Mahomes this is what the normal franchise quarterback looks like learning on the job. Sam has had some rough moments and a bad game but clearly hasn't left any questions the team made the right decision.
The talent is obvious and the ability to come up with clutch plays against good teams has been impressive. Sam was overlooked in his draft class and is giving Washington reason to believe they finally have the franchise quarterback they have been searching for much of the last decade.
If the Falcons could go back in time there is no question Sam would be an Atlanta Falcon. His ability and growth have quickly surpassed Desmond Ridder and given a worse roster consistent chances to win. He is a fun young player to watch albeit a bit painful for Atlanta fans considering what could have been.
Howell has plenty to clean up in his game making mistakes that cost his team but the difference is the moments when the quarterback has put the team on his back as well. We are yet to see that from Desmond Ridder with everything good that has happened coming from the Atlanta run game.