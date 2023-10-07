4 "Bad" Quarterback situations the Atlanta Falcons are envious of
By Nick Halden
4. Geno Smith
The Atlanta Falcons were far from alone in passing on Geno Smith a quarterback that is now a top-five quarterback in the conference. Atlanta has had two shots at adding the current Seahawk choosing Marcus Mariota the first and Desmond Ridder the second time. Though in fairness Seattle was going to pay whatever it took to keep a quarterback coming off of a breakout season.
Seattle was thought to be tanking a season ago and instead managed to sneak into the playoffs thanks to the Lions beating Rodgers in his final game with Green Bay. Smith and the Seahawks were outmatched but have taken a huge step early on this season and aren't a team to be ignored.
Geno Smith's story is an impressive one and makes the Seahawks an easy team to root for despite Atlanta's likely competing with the team for a wildcard spot. Smith joins a long list of quarterbacks who are surprisingly giving their team a chance to win and is clearly far better than Ridder. A quarterback whose only real competition as the worst starter in the NFC resides in Chicago and is likely starting his final season before the Bears make a change.