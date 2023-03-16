4 Best Atlanta Falcons signings of free agency so far
1. Kaleb McGary
While bringing back Kaleb McGary isn't the most exciting deal the Falcons have gotten done this off-season but it is clearly the biggest win considering the potential impact vs. the cost of the deal.
McGary signed with the Falcons on a three-year $34.5 million dollar deal. This is a huge bargain when you consider the expected total for Kaleb was in the 3-5 year range with an expected salary of $15-18 million per season.
To get a run blocker back of Kaleb's ability at this price point is an absolute steal for Arthur Smith's offense. It leaves only the left guard spot as a question mark and establishes Atlanta's run game with the most important pieces all set to return.
No overpaying for McGary was paramount considering the struggles the right tackle had through his first three seasons. Last year under Arthur Smith McGary took a huge leap forward as both a run and pass blocker setting himself up to become one of the top offensive line free agents this off-season.
Whether it was McGary taking a discount or simply the market being wary of an inconsistent player the Falcons got an absolute steal considering the potential and what the team can expect moving forward.