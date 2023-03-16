4 Best Atlanta Falcons signings of free agency so far
2. Jessie Bates
There isn't any question that Atlanta made the right move with the most predictable decision of the off-season signing Jessie Bates. The former Bengals safety was a huge contributor to a Cincy defense that helped fuel the Bengals to two straight AFC Championships and one Super Bowl appearance.
The Falcons absolutely had to make a move to upgrade the back end of the secondary and they went out and signed the best safety on the market. However, they will pay for it with Bates earning a four-year contract that will equal out to $16 million annually.
The upside of this is the fact that Bates will still only be thirty when this contract expires speaking to the fact the safety is still in the middle of his prime. Atlanta paid heavily but did so for a player who has very little risk of regression and clearly is a great fit for Atlanta's system.
Bates will join A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward in the secondary with the rest of the starting roles still up for grabs. Atlanta has a number of interesting players on the current roster that could compete for roles or the team could still opt to add to corner or safety in the draft or free agency. Though any moves at the safety position should be veteran depth with Hawkins and Grant both still on the roster.