4 Best Atlanta Falcons signings of free agency so far
3. Taylor Heinicke
If you look closely at the numbers on Taylor's contract it isn't the overpay it appears at first glance. While it can be up to a $20 million dollar deal the cap hit for this season is only $4 million with an annual value of $7 million. It was the right decision for Atlanta.
Apart from signing a solid backup and bringing a Georgia kid home to play for Atlanta the Falcons added a legitimate starting option. This team is going to give Desmond Ridder every chance to win the starting job and prove he is the answer.
However, if that doesn't go as expected Heinicke can win games in Arthur Smith's system. In a wide open NFC in the worst division in the conference the Falcons aren't going to need a lot from the quarterback position to win games.
With a tougher schedule and a worse roster the Falcons won seven games with a combination of Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder starting games. It isn't out of the question to think Atlanta makes the playoffs if Ridder struggles and Heinicke is forced into action.
The Falcons needed to be willing to pay for a legitimate starting option without adding a player fans will clamor for at the first mistake from Ridder. Heinicke strikes that balance perfectly for the Falcons.