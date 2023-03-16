4 Best Atlanta Falcons signings of free agency so far
4. David Onyemata
For far too long it has been Grady Jarrett against the world in the middle of Atlanta's defensive line. Teams have been able to double team or put their best protection or run blocker on Jarrett and have very little concern anyone else can make them pay.
For the first time in his Atlanta career, Jarrett will have a player line up alongside him with plenty of high expectations. David Onyemata is an established run-stopper and a solid pass rusher for a big man.
Ryan Nielsen reunites with a player who was the heart of his defensive lines in New Orleans and the Falcons weaken a division rival. Outside of Cam Jordan, the Saints have lost the majority of their high-impact players along the defensive line and continue to put off what is an obviously inevitable rebuild.
Any move that fixes a clear position of need while weakening a division rival is a clear win. While it doesn't have the potential impact of adding Bates or McGary is a move that will allow Jarrett and Atlanta's edge rushers to have a far better chance at winning their matchups consistently. There isn't any question Atlanta is clearly winning free agency early on and looks to be NFC South favorites heading towards the 2023 season.