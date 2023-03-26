4 Best fits at receiver left for the Atlanta Falcons
3. Kenny Golladay
We know that Terry Fontenot loves to sign potential bargain contracts at the skill positions and Arthur Smith has a history of starting players with Golladay's frame. At 6'4 Golladay would fit well with Pitts, London, and Mack Hollins.
Golladay has had an odd career starting slowly in his rookie year before posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019. Kenny dealt with injuries the next season but managed to still cash in during free agency by signing with the Giants.
Golladay didn't find any chemistry with Daniel Jones and quickly fell out of favor with New York spending the majority of last season riding the bench.
Atlanta's options at the position at this point are far from ideal and the fact Golladay couldn't make an impact on a team desperate for receiver help in New York is concerning. However, both his size and the production he put together in Detriot are enough for Atlanta to give the veteran another chance and perhaps find a bargain.