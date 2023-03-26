4 Best fits at receiver left for the Atlanta Falcons
4. Olamide Zaccheaus
It is clear that Desmond Ridder and Olamide Zaccheaus were unable to get on the same page in the final four games of the season. Just as it was clear that Olamide isn't a second option at receiver and Atlanta badly needed someone else to take over and allow Olamide to play as the third or fourth option at the position.
However, at this point in the off-season unless the Falcons land Hopkins there aren't any ideal options left. Perhaps the best path for Atlanta is bringing back Olamide and looking to add to the position on day two of the draft allowing a second or third-round pick to compete with Hollins, Zaccheaus, Bernhardt, and Darby for spots on the depth chart with only Drake London locked into a clear role.
Going back to Olamide might not be the best move at the position but with nothing aside from question marks remaining in free agency perhaps the best choice is a player who Atlanta already knows what to expect from.
Re-signing Olamide wouldn't prevent the team from adding further talent to the position.