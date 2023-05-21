4 Best moves of the Atlanta Falcons busy off-season
By Nick Halden
Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith moved to the next part of their plan for the Atlanta Falcons this off-season making a myriad of moves attempting to make a playoff push. What a great off-season Atlanta has had is being overlooked by many based on the debate at quarterback and the Lamar Jackson rumors that dominated the off-season for Atlanta for much of sports media.
The quarterback position is obviously incredibly important, however, what Smith and Fontenot have attempted to do is clear. The duo is building a run-focused team that needs very little from the quarterback position to win consistently.
This isn't to say the off-season has been perfect but rather this is now a complete team with the ability to win regardless of what they get from Desmond Ridder in year two.