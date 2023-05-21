4 Best moves of the Atlanta Falcons busy off-season
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's defensive line and pass rushing depth
While this is technically far more than a single move it is the biggest improvement of Atlanta's off-season and is well worth noting. The Falcons went from one of the weakest defensive lines in the NFC to a top 3-4 unit.
Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Eddie Goldman, Bud Dupree, Kaden Elliss, and re-signing Lorenzo Carter at the highlights of what Fontenot accomplished. Atlanta's biggest issues on defense have been from a lack of a pass rush and consistent help for Grady Jarrett in the interior.
While there are still obvious question marks for Atlanta on defense it isn't out of the question this is a top-ten defense and carries the Falcons at times through the season. The ability to stop the run and rush the passer are both going to be greatly improved and Atlanta has added the aforementioned help for A.J. Terrell in the secondary making life even easier for this unit.
The only obvious concern for Atlanta's defense is the lack of proven options at linebacker. Still, with this much talent now along the defensive line there are zero questions that this unit is going to take a huge leap forward both because of the talent they have added and the coaching staff changes that were so obviously needed.