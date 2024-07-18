4 Biggest concerns facing the Atlanta Falcons heading into training camp
By Nick Halden
1. Where will the pass rush come from?
The Atlanta Falcons' focus during the offseason was fixing the quarterback position. Considering how tough it was watching Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke this is completely understandable.
What isn't is the team's overcorrection of adding two starters and zero proven pass rushers. Bralen Trice is a day two pick and his addition does little to offset the loss of Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell. Atlanta's biggest weakness on defense was the inability to get to the quarterback.
It allowed quarterbacks like Will Levis or Josh Dobbs to sit back and carve up the Atlanta secondary. After fixing the quarterback position it should have been at the very top of Atlanta's priority list. With that said, Raheem Morris is an accomplished defensive coach. There is reason to believe the head coach can become creative with generating a pass rush.
However, this team doesn't have Aaron Donald or veteran edge rushers at his disposal. Why the Falcons didn't at the very least bring in veteran pieces to compete for roles is odd. If there is one reason not to buy into Atlanta returning to the playoffs this season, it is the lack of a pass rush.