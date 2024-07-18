4 Biggest concerns facing the Atlanta Falcons heading into training camp
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins' health
It wasn't the start of the season that Kirk Cousins popped his Achilles and missed the reason of the season in 2023. It was week 8 after Cousins had started to heat up and help the Vikings begin to turn things around. This is well into the season and offers a bit of concern as to where the veteran is at this point.
Yes, Cousins is expected to be ready in week one and be Atlanta's starter. There should still be a healthy level of concern as to what version of Cousins Atlanta will get. To have a chance this season Atlanta needs Cousins to be full go from the first snap.
Atlanta's first five weeks of the season are against the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs, Saints, and Bucs. That is by far the toughest portion of the schedule and one Atlanta can only survive with Cousins fully healthy and playing at a high level.
Aside from this, there is the concern of Kaleb McGary being put in consistent pass protection for a quarterback who is less than mobile. Cousins moves well in the pocket but isn't going to escape the type of trouble McGary often created last season. With the existing concerns about Cousins' health, it wouldn't be at all surprising if McGary is benched early if the same struggles emerge.