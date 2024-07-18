4 Biggest concerns facing the Atlanta Falcons heading into training camp
By Nick Halden
4. Will Michael Penix Jr. be a distraction?
One can't help but feel bad for Penix Jr. when it comes to his landing spot. Penix is an older prospect who worked through terrible injuries and tough circumstances to get here. The year with Washington he put up would have been good enough to land him inside the top-five in other quarterback classes.
Instead, Penix lands at eight with a team that just signed a quarterback to a four-year deal. It is a tough situation to drop the kid into and one in truth he cannot win. If Penix struggles every throw will be dissected and the Falcons will be further laughed at for their decision making.
A great camp and preseason and the opposite happens. Cousins' future comes into question and there will be a portion of fans and sports media ready to trade Cousins and put the rookie into the lineup. No matter how nonsensical the move would be money-wise it makes for a great story.
All of this to say, Penix simply can't win in the situation he has walked into. The quarterback isn't going to be handed the starting job. Meaning his options are either to struggle and face criticism or be thrown into a quarterback controversy. These are the options the only questions are how Penix will handle it and how big of a distraction it will prove to be?