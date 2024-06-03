4 Biggest concerns for the Atlanta Falcons heading into the summer
By Nick Halden
1. Zero proven pass rushers
Even if the Atlanta Falcons are right about Trice, and can develop the rookie it is rare for a day two pass rusher to step in and contribute at a high level. This leaves the best two options on Atlanta's roster as Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie.
They are perfect opposites in the most inconvenient way. Carter sets the edge well and is a great run defender. Carter's ability as a tackler and his willingness to chase the play jump off the screen. This is all great, but are by far Carter's best qualities as a pass rusher. Barring a shocking jump in development, Carter isn't going to get the quarterback with regularity.
Arnold Ebiketie has proven capable of getting to the quarterback with regularity but needs to improve almost every other part of his game. Ebiketie is Atlanta's best hope of finding double-digit sacks in 2024.
This is a scary thought when you consider the run defense and ability to finish plays. Ebiketie has continually developed, but this is still far from ideal. Atlanta needs to continue to explore every possible path of adding a capable pass rusher. Whether it is a veteran or a trade, Atlanta needs to remain active at the position.