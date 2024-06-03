4 Biggest concerns for the Atlanta Falcons heading into the summer
By Nick Halden
4. Kaleb McGary
Kaleb McGary is going to be asked to pass protect with regularity in Zac Robinson's offense. McGary will need to prove he can hold up for an extended period of time. Kirk Cousins isn't anywhere close to as mobile as Desmond Ridder or Marcus Mariota. Players that McGary was often unable to protect with a run-focused attack.
Atlanta's current fallback option is Storm Norton, a real possibility if McGary cannot show consistency. The rest of Atlanta's offensive line should be counted as arguably the strongest unit on the team. McGary is the one concern to keep a close eye on in preseason and the early weeks of the season.
Kirk Cousins is coming off of a season-ending injury signing a four-year deal worth $180-million. Having McGary protecting for Cousins or protecting the blindside of Michael Penix Jr. is less than ideal.
The right tackle's contract won't allow Atlanta to move on until next season. This locks him into the lineup to start the year but clearly won't prevent Atlanta from making a benching decision if last year's struggles continue.