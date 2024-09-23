4 Biggest concerns for the Atlanta Falcons moving into Week 4
By Nick Halden
1. Offensive line health
The biggest story moving forward for the Atlanta Falcons is the health of the offensive line. Kaleb McGary and Drew Dalman both left Sunday night's game and were quickly ruled out. A part of what followed is based on the downgrade of talent another is the talent of the Chiefs and their DC. The Falcons offensive line struggled unable to open up gaps for Bijan and allowing Kirk Cousins to take punishment.
Atlanta moving the ball as well as they did late in this game was impressive. Based on the lack of a consistent run game and how little time Kirk Cousins had to throw the ball. It seemed Cousins was picking himself up off the turf on every play that wasn't a handoff to Allgeier or Robinson.
How long the injury is for the Atlanta center and right tackle will go a long way in deciding how confident the Falcons should be as they get ready to host New Orleans. This game was a statement for the Falcons but one that came at a price. Fans should be watching the injury report closely as the team gets ready for the two biggest games of the season hosting the Saints and Bucs at home.