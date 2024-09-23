4 Biggest concerns for the Atlanta Falcons moving into Week 4
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's lack of consistent pass rush
It really seems to be Matthew Judon against the world when it comes to the Atlanta pass rush. Arnold Ebiketie had one solid moment hitting Mahomes but hanging onto the quarterback allowing him to get a pass off. Otherwise. there was very little pressure from the edge position if it wasn't Matthew Judon.
It is fair to be unsure how long the Falcons can continue to have Ebiketie and Lorenoz Carter continue to trot out there. Two players who simply aren't getting the job done and have struggled to make the simple plays or to be well-positioned to defend the run.
Judon needs help and it is hard to imagine the Falcons can't find a trade or free agent that isn't an upgrade. Even aging players still searching for landing spots have to offer more consistent pressure than Carter. Impossible to imagine anyone could be any worse for Atlanta.
Ebiketie doesn't finish plays well and Carter is never in a position to make them in the first place. This defense has played very well the first three weeks of the season but make no mistake this pass rush is far from fixed and is a big concern.