4 Biggest concerns for the Atlanta Falcons moving into Week 4
By Nick Halden
3. Zac Robinson
The officials robbed the Atlanta Falcons offense of a chance to win this game. For anyone who saw Kyle Pitts get mauled in the endzone that must be clear. However, that doesn't take the heat off the Atlanta OC for the final sequence with the game on the line. You just watched Bijan Robinson unable to get the one extra yard needed on 4th a week ago.
Yes, the Falcons were bailed out by Kirk Cousins but you're facing a superior defense. Do you truly believe Kansas City is stopping Allgeier twice up the middle needing only inches? If the answer is yes it is either the pain of being a Falcons fan or a lack of having watched Allgeier run.
The back fights for every inch and wasn't going to be turned away in that spot. Hand the ball up the middle to Allgeier and you're going to get a fresh set of downs. Sweep the ball to the outside well behind the line of scrimmage with Allgeier as your lead blocker and the result is going to consistently be the same. Robinson has done a lot well and made adjustments still, in the biggest moment of the night it was a bad look.