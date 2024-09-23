4 Biggest concerns for the Atlanta Falcons moving into Week 4
By Nick Halden
4. Kirk Cousins' health
You cannot expect your thirty-six year old quarterback to take the beating consistently in the first three weeks of the season. Week one was a complete mess with the team taking a big step forward in protection in Week 2.
This quickly regressed with the loss of Dalman and McGary. Kansas City realized they simply needed to pack the line of scrimmage and take away Bijan allowing pass rushers to terrorize Cousins. While the sack numbers aren't in the box score Cousins was consistently falling to the turf in this game.
You cannot expect your veteran quarterback to take this type of beating consistently and make it through the season. You're set to play your most important games of the season with three straight divisional games.
New Orleans, Tampa, and Carolina are Atlanta's next three with the Falcons needing to go 2-1 to feel the season is still in their control. Adding a rookie quarterback to a rookie OC would end the Atlanta season. The Falcons must do a better job of keeping Cousins upright and minimizing the punishment the quarterback takes as he continues to get comfortable within the offense.