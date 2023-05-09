4 Biggest remaining questions for the Atlanta Falcons
Question No. 2: Will the Atlanta Falcons defensive additions and development be enough?
The Atlanta Falcons haven't had a good defense in a long time. Terry Fontenot knew that and decided to spend most of the available cap space on the defensive side of the ball which was smart. Guys like Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, and Kaden Elliss will be expected to have major impacts on the defense, but will that be enough?
The defensive additions aren't the only important pieces; young players like Richie Grant, Troy Andersen, Arnold Ebiketie, and DeAngelo Malone will be expected to continue their development.
Much like the offensive passing game, I think it is fair to say that the defense WILL improve. The question is whether their new additions and developing players will give the team that extra edge over their opponents.
No one is expecting them to have the best defense in the league, but ranking in the top half of the league would be extremely helpful.