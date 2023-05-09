4 Biggest remaining questions for the Atlanta Falcons
Question No. 4: Can the pass rush find its footing for the Atlanta Falcons?
Much like the Atlanta Falcons not having a good defense for years, they haven't had a good pass rush in years. The two are directly correlated and so the development of the pass rush could be the difference for the Falcons.
They need to find their footing and that seems like a 50-50 proposition considering they didn't really add much to their outside pass rush. Certainly, the three-point linemen will be improved with Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, and a healthy Ta'Quon Graham.
You can rely on Lorenzo Carter who had a good season last year and Bud Dupree could have an impact but past that there isn't proven success.
It really will come down to how Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone play in their sophomore seasons. If they play well then the defense should find a lot of success.