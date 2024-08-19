4 Biggest stories from Atlanta Falcons preseason loss to Ravens
By Nick Halden
2. Younghoe Koo's struggles costing Atlanta a win
The biggest story for Atlanta within the game is without question the struggles of their kicker. Younghoe Koo missed three kicks that were well within his typical range. There didn't appear to be any obvious snap or mechanical issues with the kicker simply sliding each kick to the left.
Koo had some blips last season that didn't look to be the typically automatic kicker Atlanta has grown used to seeing on the field. Despite all of this Koo still ranks inside the top four in all-time field goal percentage and simply had an awful day in a meaningless preseason game.
Yes, it is worth noting and showing slight concern over. However, the kicker's record and accomplishments are far too impressive to have any real concern just yet. If this were to bleed into the final preseason game and the first week of the season it would be time to start worrying.
Koo missed three kicks that could have given Atlanta a preseason win and were all within his range. Oddly the kicker hit a 54-yarder with ease early in the game before starting to struggle. Koo's rough outing isn't worrisome just yet but it is worth noting and keeping a close eye on.