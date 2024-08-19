4 Biggest stories from Atlanta Falcons preseason loss to Ravens
By Nick Halden
3. Continued struggles at the quarterback position
Atlanta rested their starters and a large portion of key role players. Who Atlanta sent on the field on Saturday was primarily players fighting for roster spots and bench pieces that are not often going to see action. This includes the quarterback position where Atlanta started Heinicke and gave John Paddock the second half.
Outside of a handful of snaps from Penix in the first week of the preseason the quarterback play has been tough to watch. Heinicke doesn't look like the veteran he is supposed to be but one who isn't capable of playing at this level.
As harsh as this might sound it is the reality of what the Falcons have seen from the quarterback since joining the roster last offseason. Henicke's time with Atlanta is at its end and fans are unlikely to miss a veteran who even in preseason can't seem to live up to expectations.
Paddock was fighting for the emergency third quarterback role and was less than impressive. With a myriad of options still on the market it will be interesting to see if the team makes a move before week one.