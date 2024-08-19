4 Biggest stories from Atlanta Falcons preseason loss to Ravens
By Nick Halden
4. The emergence of Natrone Brooks
Performances like the one we saw from Brooks is the reason to tune in to what are often very lifeless preseason games. In the middle of vanilla offenses and defenses careful not to show anything it becomes easier to stand out.
Brooks was everywhere on Saturday played the ball well in coverage and finished plays with surprising ferocity. The punishing hits and turnover chances the defensive back created have to be taken note of.
With limited depth there is a chance that this game was enough to push Brooks into a final roster spot. With Kevin King being the story of the first preseason game for Atlanta the defensive backs continued this with Brooks being the highlight this time around.
It is still going to be tough to make this roster but after Saturday's performance how do you keep Brooks from making the team? In what was a very boring game Brooks and receiver Chris Blair both have reasons to feel they made strong statements in the loss.
Atlanta has one more remaining preseason game on Friday before turning their attention to final roster cuts and getting ready for the Steelers in week one.