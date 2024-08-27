4 biggest surprises from strangely constructed Falcons final 53-man roster
2. Falcons release the two biggest preseason standouts
There is a sad reality for fringe players in the NFL, sometimes proving you deserve a spot on the final roster isn't enough. That is the case for wide receiver Chris Blair and cornerback Natrone Brooks.
Blair was top five in receiving yards during the preseason and showed an explosiveness that many didn't know he had. I thought he was close to being a lock on the final roster but I was wrong.
As for Natrone Brooks, he looked like a linebacker playing cornerback. Racking up over ten tackles at corner in one game is simply remarkable. While there were some inconsistencies in coverage, Brooks played like his hair was on fire.
It appears the decision came down to Terry Fontenot believing he could get the two standouts through waivers and onto the practice squad. If things work out like that then, once again, the general manager deserves a lot of praise.