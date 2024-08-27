4 biggest surprises from strangely constructed Falcons final 53-man roster
Falcons did not construct their roster how we expected.
3. Going heavy in the trenches, thin on the outside
The game of football starts in the trenches, we know that. It is the reason this team has prioritized offensive and defensive linemen these past few years. But what is surprising is to see the number of trench players compared to those who will see action on the outside.
The final roster includes 22 players who line up inside on the line of scrimmage (9 OL, 8 DL, 5 OLB) compared to just ten who line up outside (5 WR, 5 CB).
While the names who stuck around might not be surprising in of itself, what is surprising is that the team didn't make one or two difficult cuts to add some depth to receiver or corner (in particular, Chris Blair and Natrone Brooks).