4 biggest surprises from strangely constructed Falcons final 53-man roster
4. The lack of unexpected players who made the roster
Looking at the roster, every single name that made the team is a name that you expected to make the team months ago. There aren't any undrafted rookies or free-agent signings who came out of nowhere. Usually, you will see a couple each year but that is anything but the case this year.
Perhaps the most surprising member of the final roster is James Smith-Williams, but even he was on the radar as a potential regular-season contributor after the first day of training camp.
Back in May, if you had been handed a paper with the number of players at each position that would make the roster, you would get it 100% correct (assuming you knew about the additions of Matt Judon and Justin Simmons).
To sum this up, one of the biggest surprises was the lack of surprises on the final roster.