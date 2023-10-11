4 Biggest takeaways for the Atlanta Falcons after week five win
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons ended their two-game losing streak this past Sunday beating a frisky Houston Texans team. The win gave fans a reason to have faith in Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith once again after two ugly losses to the Jaguars and Lions. While it doesn't completely wipe away the concerns it shows the potential of what this team can be and that Arthur Smith's vision can work.
Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier were kept in check for the most part with each making big plays but not having the big day we were expecting. The Falcons win was on the shoulders of the defense and quarterback Desmond Ridder who by far had his best game as a pro.
For the Texans, however, there are still plenty of reasons to be excited about a young team that is clearly going to be a consistent problem this season for teams that overlook a quickly improving defense and a talented young quarterback.
Atlanta may not be among the top NFC contenders but on Sunday they showed why this season can be a return to relevance and a return to the playoffs with an easy schedule and in a weak division. There are plenty of reasons to feel great about the Falcons moving forward.