4 Biggest takeaways for the Atlanta Falcons after week five win
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder bought himself time and showed his potential
Being critical of Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons offense for the first four weeks of the season was more than fair. Ridder was a bottom-three starter and the Falcons offense struggled outside of one nice stretch against the Packers and when they were set up by Jessie Bates in game one.
However, Desmond is due an immense amount of credit for how he handled the pressure and gave the Falcons the best game of his short career. This game outweighs the first four in the fact that it shows what Desmond is capable of giving the Atlanta offense when everything is clicking.
The quarterback made high-level throws consistently and was the driving force of the offense. This not only quieted any questions about starting another quarterback this season but brought back up the debate of if Ridder could be an answer past this season.
Desmond proved he could be the reason that your team wins games and played the position perfectly on Sunday. One can't help but feel great for a much-maligned quarterback that had earned every bit of the criticism before this week putting together by far his best game and one that showed he is capable of being a franchise option.