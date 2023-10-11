4 Biggest takeaways for the Atlanta Falcons after week five win
By Nick Halden
2. Arthur Smith's passing attack can work
Context is everything here it is easy to get excited by Atlanta's huge passing game and what we saw from Desmond Ridder. While you glance at the score and the points don't jump off the page so many points were taken away by dumb mistakes or fumbles from Bijan Robinson and Jonnu Smith.
Give Arthur Smith his credit this week despite his annoying smug arrogance the head coach brought his team back and breathed life into a dead passing attack. While bringing in a passing coordinator or at least someone to help Desmond isn't the worst idea Arthur Smith showed that the passing attack can work without outside help.
A lot of Sunday was about Desmond Ridder and the quarterback hitting plays he was missing on early in the year. However, a portion is on Arthur Smith as well who called a balanced game and made the Texans pay for not fearing Atlanta's passing attack.
Drake London and Kyle Pitts both showed why they are almost always open and led the way for an offense that looked the best it has since Ridder has taken over.