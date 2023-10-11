4 Biggest takeaways for the Atlanta Falcons after week five win
By Nick Halden
3. The Atlanta Falcons are lucky the Panthers are poorly run
Watching C.J. Stroud on Sunday what stood out was how poised the quarterback was for a rookie. Stroud didn't need Atlanta's long list of playmakers to find ways to move the ball or throw a late clutch touchdown. Stroud is a franchise quarterback and a player that the Falcons could have been facing twice a season for the next decade.
Bryce Young was always the more interesting prospect with the higher ceiling and bust potential. There is a lot to like about Bryce and just past the quarter pole of the season saying what the rookie will or won't be would be a mistake. Give the team time to develop the young quarterback and the franchise needs to find him a number one target.
With that said, however, it is clear that right now C.J. Stroud is a far superior quarterback and a player the Falcons shouldn't want to face twice a season within their own division. Whether it was parting ways with Steve Wilks, D.J. Moore, Christian McCaffrey, or choosing Bryce over C.J. the Panthers continue to make poor decisions that work to the benefit of the Falcons.