4 Biggest takeaways for the Atlanta Falcons in ugly week one win
By Nick Halden
2. Arthur Smith needs to let Ridder play quarterback
Whatever is three steps below game manager at the quarterback position is what Arthur Smith had Desmond Ridder play on Sunday. Yes, there were pass protection issues early on that made life hard on the quarterback but adjustments were made and the players were there for the Falcons to put this one away far quicker.
If you're going to part ways with Matt Ryan and Marcus Mariota (rightly) and spend all off-season building up Desmond Ridder perhaps you should let said quarterback throw the ball. Ridder took a step back from even the throws that Marcus was given within this offense last season.
The obvious difference is the fact that Desmond did connect on a lone deep shot to Kyle Pitts and took care of the football. However, the point here remains if you're going to put everything behind Desmond and build a team overloaded with talent at the skill position the quarterback is going to have to throw the ball past the line of scrimmage.
Checkdowns and designed screens are a part of the game but if they are all you have in your passing arsenal you are quickly going to be exposed in this league. Sink or swim Arthur Smith has to let Desmond Ridder air it out consistently in week two.