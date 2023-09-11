4 Biggest takeaways for the Atlanta Falcons in ugly week one win
By Nick Halden
3. After a slow start Atlanta's pass rush and new look defense came alive
Putting aside the performance from Jessie Bates the rest of the Atlanta Falcons defense was impressive on Sunday. Last season's unit crumbled under the pressure the offense put on them and allowed the Panthers to steal this game.
Finding the pass rush in the second half the Falcons were disciplined in coverage not letting anything get behind them. There were some tackling issues and early pass rush struggles that can be addressed bit anytime your offense is struggling and the defense limits the opponent to ten points it is impressive.
Heading into week two the question for the Falcons is if they can bring the same pass rush that showed up late in this game consistently against Green Bay? If that happens and Atlanta's secondary gets healthier and plays to this level the ceiling on this unit is far higher than many thought heading into the year.
Grady Jarrett continued to be an unsung hero clogging up the inside and demanding attention rushing the passer. The newly re-signed Lorenzo Carter registered a sack with Jarrett and Troy Andersen combing for a second. Plenty to improve and grow but overall and impressive start for the Atlanta defense.