4 Biggest takeaways for the Atlanta Falcons in ugly week one win
By Nick Halden
4. Drake London and Kyle Pitts deserve better
Yes, the Falcons won this game but again this style of football isn't maintainable unless Jessie Bates is going to force three turnovers every week. It is fair to question the game plan when your starting quarterback has more receptions than Drake London in any given game.
The only receiver to catch a pass was Mack Hollins and Kyle Pitts was the only other non running back making the most of his two catches for 44 yards and making the offensive play of the game. Even if it is yet another screen pass put the ball in the hands of your young receiver at least once in this game and see what he can create.
Ridder and London showed a lot of chemistry in the final four games last season making this stat line all the more surprising. Pitts showed both in this game and in his rookie season with Matt Ryan you simply need to put it close to have the chance at a big play.
Ridder placed the ball behind the defender and Pitts found a way to swim move past double coverage and make the play. Ridder is both capable of making these throws and Pitts has proven to be a reliable target when used consistently. Week one should be an outlier and no matter who is playing quarterback these two players need to consistently touch the football.