4 Biggest upgrades the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason
By Nick Halden
1. Defensive line depth
With Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata starting in the middle of your defense the line wasn't viewed as a need. While Atlanta benefits from any moves made defensively a typical GM and front office would have invested in the secondary and linebacker positions.
After Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell, the secondary is nothing but question marks for this team. While the team has three exciting linebackers none have proven themselves to be consistent starters. Atlanta ignored conventional wisdom and went all in on making the trenches even better.
Perhaps with the understanding, they weren't going to be able to add a star player to the edge position. The team appears to be looking to solve their issues rushing the passer by developing their young players and adding strong interior rushers.
Atlanta added three pieces in the draft and brought back veteran Eddie Goldman. While Goldman is a big question mark with his retirements there is reason to believe he can make the roster and contribute if he has kept himself in shape. Give the Falcons front office credit for building up the trenches and giving the Falcons one of the strongest defensive lines in the league.