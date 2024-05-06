4 Biggest upgrades the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason
By Nick Halden
2. The quarterback room
Atlanta Falcons fans might have a valid complaint with how it happened but there is no denying the room is far more interesting with Michael Penix Jr. a part of it. The issues are obvious with how quickly he can get on the field and the contract they gave Kirk Cousins.
However, it cannot be ignored that the Falcons went from a bottom-three quarterback to a potential top-ten. Kirk Cousins is in the conversation at the end of the top ten and clearly in the top fifteen by any objective standards. That appeared to be all the Falcons needed last season to win the NFC South.
Not only did the Falcons add Cousins but they added a rookie quarterback they believe is the future of the franchise. If they continue to keep Taylor Heinicke on the roster as well they will likely have the best emergency quarterback in the league.
It is hard to imagine another team having a third quarterback with his vast starting experience and impressive playoff history. Heinicke has been a gamer in his career and despite last season has been given another chance in Atlanta. The quarterback situation is the most exciting it has been in Atlanta since the 2017 season.