4 Biggest upgrades the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason
By Nick Halden
4. Coaching staff
Raheem Morris is a leader of men it is easy to see in his press conferences and how his bosses and players talk about the coach. Yes, things didn't go as planned the first time for Atlanta but it is important to remember the situation that Morris stepped into.
This time around Morris has the full confidence of the owner and appears to be working well with Terry Fontenot. This isn't to say the offseason decisions have all been perfect. But pointing out the joy and ability that Morris has already brought to Atlanta.
While it is yet to translate into wins it is going to be far easier to accept even if things don't go as expected. Morris is in year one for Atlanta and is already a much needed change.
It is easy to see why his players enjoy working with him and why he is so well respected around the league. Zac Robinson is an exciting addition as well as a clear upgrade at OC. Give this unit time but it appears far more cohesive and capable than Atlanta's previous coaching staff.