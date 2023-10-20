4 blockbuster trades the Atlanta Falcons should make right now
The Atlanta Falcons clearly need more help if they are looking to contend this season. Their offense has struggled to find consistency and their defense has struggled to get to the quarterback.
Lucky for them, there are plenty of great players that can be acquired via trade. There have been a lot of disappointing teams in the NFL this season so there are players who can be brought in.
Here are four blockbuster trades the Atlanta Falcons should be making right now.
1. Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals
The safety position isn't the biggest need for the Falcons considering they have Jessie Bates and some young talent, but bringing in another elite player like Budda Baker would be hard to pass up.
Richie Grant has been getting all the snaps alongside Bates but his tackling has been awful. The Falcons should entice the Cardinals by offering the third-year player in a trade package.
Having Baker alongside Jessie Bates would be incredible. Those are two veteran players who are going to work and play harder than anyone. They would combine to be the best safety duo in the league.