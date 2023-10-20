4 blockbuster trades the Atlanta Falcons should make right now
With the trade deadline upcoming here are four blockbuster trades the Atlanta Falcons should make right now
2. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are not going anywhere any time soon, that is clear. Holding on to a player like Davante Adams does not make much sense for them which is why Adams could find himself being traded once again.
The Falcons could really use his skills. This offense has struggled to find players who can create separation which is something Adams excels at. Desmond Ridder could really benefit from having a receiver who can create five yards of separation on the opposite side of a jump-ball receiver in Drake London.
This wouldn't be a cheap trade but this could help the offense find consistency. Considering how the defense has played thus far, offensive consistency might be the only thing the Atlanta Falcons need. Adams could be a game-changer for the Falcons