4 blockbuster trades we would love to see the Atlanta Falcons make
Terry Fontenot has proven that NFL rosters are never finished. Teams are always looking to find ways to make their roster better. For the Atlanta Falcons, there are still some players out there that they could target to improve their roster.
Often times these potential trades are fueled by contract disputes. The Falcons would need to be willing to take on a chunk of money for a few of the players that will be listed here.
To start it off we will go for a player who has been overshadowed by another star receiver on the team.
1. Hunter Renfrow WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Hunter Renfrow has taken a step back since Davante Adams arrived in Vegas. He is coming off of a season where he struggled with fumbles and then went down with an injury. However, he is still a great player who could be a deadly complement to all the big guys on the boundary.
The Raiders would have to take a huge dead cap hit for this but if the Falcons offer enough and the Raiders don't feel like they are going anywhere then they could bite the bullet and pull off the trade.
Renfrow would simply be a great security blanket for the young Desmond Ridder.