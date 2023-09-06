4 blockbuster trades we would love to see the Atlanta Falcons make
With the season about to start, here are four players we would love to see the Atlanta Falcons make a trade for
2. Chase Young DE, Washington Commanders
Chase Young has been anything but what the Commanders thought they were getting when they used the second-overall pick on him three years ago.
He has battled injuries every year essentially and is already uncertain for the Commanders' week one game. This is one of those buy-low trades where the Commanders just pull the plug and the Atlanta Falcons take a chance on the talented pass rusher.
Sound familiar? The Falcons did the exact same thing a few months ago when they traded for Jeff Okudah, who ironically was the pick right after Chase Young in 2020.
Terry Fontenot should consider taking a flier on someone who was seen as a can't-miss product not too long ago.