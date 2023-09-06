4 blockbuster trades we would love to see the Atlanta Falcons make
With the season about to start, here are four players we would love to see the Atlanta Falcons make a trade for
3 of 4
3. Mike Evans WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I already wrote about this but the Atlanta Falcons should do whatever it takes to pry Mike Evans away from their division rival. He is just a great player who would be a perfect fit in this offense.
If the Buccaneers aren't able to reach an extension prior to Saturday's deadline and they are winning right before the NFL trade deadline then they could try to get something for Mike Evans before he would leave in free agency.
Obviously, trying to convince a division rival to trade their best player to you would not be easy. But Fontenot can work his magic then the Falcons will have a ridiculous group of pass-catchers.