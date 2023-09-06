4 blockbuster trades we would love to see the Atlanta Falcons make
With the season about to start, here are four players we would love to see the Atlanta Falcons make a trade for
4. Chris Jones DT, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones are in a big contract dispute and there has been talk about him potentially being traded. While it is doubtful that they would trade him, we were all saying that with Tyreek Hill and that trade didn't blow up in their face.
The thing about the Falcons defensive line is that they are a bit older. Calais Campbell is a big part of the defense but he isn't going to be around more than a year or two, so finding a replacement now could be a smart move.
Obviously, paying Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, and Chris Jones might be a little aggressive but it would also wreak havoc on the opposition.
This one is easily the least likely to happen but it is also the most exciting proposition.