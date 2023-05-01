4 Bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons following the 2023 NFL Draft
3. Atlanta Falcons defense finishes in the top 15
Somehow this might be the least likely bold prediction, but the possibility is definitely there for the Atlanta Falcons after a season in which they were a bottom-three unit.
For this to come to fruition it really comes down to the development of Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, and even Ade Ogundeji. Those are the three guys that will either make or break this bold prediction.
The secondary looks much improved, the off-ball linebackers are talented but iffy, and the defensive line looks like it will have a successful year, but the outside rushers are the uncertainty. However, I would not have made this prediction if I didn't have trust in the three youngsters—particularly Ebiketie and Malone.
Those two are so talented and both of them flashed as rookies. With the addition of Ryan Nielsen as their coach, they should be a couple of studs in 2023 and guide their unit to a top-15 ranking.