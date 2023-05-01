4 Bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons following the 2023 NFL Draft
4. Atlanta Falcons win 10+ games
When you look over the Atlanta Falcons' opponents in 2023, this bold prediction becomes very doable. The Falcons are not scheduled to play very many good teams this upcoming season.
Here are the teams they play:
- Home: Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Commanders
- Road: Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Jets
- Divisional: Saints, Buccaneers, Panthers
Really look at that list, the only teams who made the playoffs and haven't gone under significant change are the Jaguars and Vikings—that is all. The Buccaneers made the playoffs but got the brakes beat off of them and then lost Tom Brady.
The Lions could be good and the Jets are projected to be good. So, if you say the Falcons will lose the games against the teams that the consensus says are better than them, then they would only have four losses.
Obviously, things can change quickly but the Falcons can easily beat the Packers, Texans, Colts, Commanders, Bears, Titans, Cardinals, Saints, Buccaneers, and Panthers. Assuming they went 3-3 in their division, that is ten wins right there.
Again, things NEVER turn out like people project in the NFL, nevertheless, it isn't hard to imagine the Atlanta Falcons winning ten-plus games.