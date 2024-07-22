4 Bold predictions over Atlanta Falcons training camp
By Nick Halden
1. Casey Washington works his way up the receiver depth chart
Rookie receiver Casey Washington has been one of the least talked about additions of the Atlanta Falcons offseason. A big piece of this is the fact any draft discussion seems to go straight to Michael Penix Jr. and Atlanta's defensive line additions.
Both for good reasons, however, it has overlooked a potential contributor. Drake London and Darnell Mooney are the only receivers whose roles appear to be locked into place. After this camp and the preseason should have a wide-open competition for the remaining depth chart spots.
Washington is going to make the roster and fight his way into the 4th or 5th receiver role. Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDeral Hodge, and Rondale Moore are the clear names in front of the rookie. Add in Josh Ali, Chris Blair, and Austin Mack fighting for roles and this is an underrated positional battle.
The sure-handed rookie has an advantage in balancing out Atlanta's current rotation very well. Having London, Mooney, Moore, Washington, and McCloud as your first five options gives you a solid rotation. Casey Washington is going to be a pleasant surprise for a lot of Atlanta Falcons fans throughout camp and earn a surprise depth chart slot.