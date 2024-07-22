4 Bold predictions over Atlanta Falcons training camp
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins health questions will quiet
While the Atlanta Falcons would be wise to hold Cousins out of contact until week one his progress will surprise the team and fans. Cousins has quietly rehabbed at a shocking rate. While he hasn't offered the theatrics of Aaron Rodgers his timetable to return has been equally impressive.
Rodgers went down four snaps into the season and is yet to play another snap. Cousins injury happened seven weeks later and yet it appears the veteran will be ready for week one. While a lot of attention has been paid to Penix and Cousins' contract not enough credit has been given.
To put in the work to be back and ready to contribute in week one is a great accomplishment for Cousins. In OTAs Cousins looked close to 100 percent and in camp is likely to be close to himself. Cousins is going to have a strong camp that will end the injury discussion and any lingering concerns.
Cousins needs to prove healthy not only for a brutal start to Atlanta's season but to end any early debate about whether Penix could start the season. Cousins understands the situation he is in and will approach it with urgency.