4 Bold predictions over Atlanta Falcons training camp
By Nick Halden
3. Taylor Heinicke beats out Michael Penix Jr. for backup role
Heinicke has everything falling in his favor to win the backup job throughout camp and the preseason. Penix has concerns about his ability to make the layup throws and learning to put the right touch on the ball. The concerns with putting Penix out there too early during an early brutal slate are easy to see.
If Cousins were to suffer a short-term injury the Falcons might prefer to have Heinicke step in. The veteran is going to give you a chance to win without inviting the quarterback debate Penix would bring. Or the bust label is likely to be thrown around if Penix is forced into action before the rookie is ready to contribute.
Heinicke has the advantage of knowing Atlanta's front office and building chemistry with last year's weapons. Penix not winning the backup job isn't good for Atlanta in sports media but might be better for the team longterm.
If Penix has no path to win the starting job why put him in that position? Allow Heinicke and Cousins to take control and for the rookie to sit back and learn from two seasoned pros.