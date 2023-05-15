4 Brilliant moves the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason
The offseason for the Atlanta Falcons has been nothing short of eventful. There was the early talk of Lamar Jackson, then an explosive free agency period, and, most recently, the NFL Draft. Overall, Terry Fontenot has played his hand in a smart way and made significant improvements to this team.
That brings us to the point of this article, what have been the most-brilliant moves for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason? Let's get right to it.
1. Atlanta Falcons extending Chris Lindstrom was brilliant
Chris Lindstrom had a phenomenal year for the Atlanta Falcons last year. According to Pro Football Focus's grading system, he was the best player in the league. Lindstrom was also entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.
Terry Fontenot saw how his right guard played, saw he was entering the final year of his deal, and decided to sign him to a long-term deal right as free agency started. It is smart to take care of your own before you take care of outsiders.
I think we take for granted the effect Chris Lindstrom has on this offense. He is a difference-maker for the offense, something that you don't often say about an offensive lineman.