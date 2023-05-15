4 Brilliant moves the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason
2 of 4
2. Atlanta Falcons addressing defense heavily in free agency was brilliant
The Atlanta Falcons had an obvious plan going into this offseason; address the defense in free agency in order to open the options during the 2023 NFL Draft.
This team completely changed their defensive line, added a solid linebacker in Kaden Elliss, brought in a couple of corners (one via trade), and added one of the best safeties in the NFL. That is a pretty impressive couple of months for the front office and it allowed them to follow the 'best player available' approach in the draft.
The defensive line was the most impressive feat. Things have not been good for a long time at the position and all of a sudden they have one of the better lines in the league. It should immediately change this defense.